PlayStation August Lineup: The Witcher 3, Wild Hearts, More Added to PlayStation Plus

PlayStation has announced the August lineup for its PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, featuring a selection of popular titles, including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Wild Hearts, and Cult of the Lamb. These games are now available for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members, expanding the platform’s offerings for both PS4 and PS5 users.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PS4, PS5]

In The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, players step into the boots of Geralt of Rivia, a mercenary monster slayer navigating a war-torn continent filled with mythical creatures. The PS5 version of the game has received substantial upgrades, with enhanced visuals, faster loading times, and the addition of community-created mods. The game also supports real-time ray tracing and 3D audio, offering a more immersive experience.

Wild Hearts Standard Edition [PS5]

Wild Hearts introduces a unique twist to the hunting genre, allowing players to battle nature-infused beasts with advanced technology. The game, developed by Omega Force in collaboration with EA Originals, can be played solo or in seamless co-op mode. Set in a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan, Wild Hearts promises an epic adventure from the studio known for the Dynasty Warriors series.

Cult of the Lamb [PS4, PS5]

In Cult of the Lamb, players assume the role of a possessed lamb saved from destruction. To repay the debt, players must build and lead a cult, exploring diverse regions to gather followers and spread their influence. The game features a sprawling, randomly generated world in which players must defeat rival cult leaders and assert dominance.

Watch Dogs 2 [PS4]

Watch Dogs 2 allows players to assume the role of Marcus Holloway, a young San Francisco Bay Area hacker. In collaboration with the hacker group Dedsec, players work to dismantle the ctOS 2.0, an invasive operating system used to monitor and control citizens. The game combines hacking, exploration, and action as players navigate the tech-driven world.

Sword Art Online Titles [PS4, PS5]

This month’s lineup includes several Sword Art Online series titles, such as Last Recollection, Alicization Lycoris, Fatal Bullet, and Hollow Realization. Each game offers unique narratives and gameplay experiences, allowing players to immerse themselves in the expansive world of Sword Art Online with action-packed battles and character-driven stories.

Ride 5 [PS5]

Ride 5 brings an authentic motorcycle racing experience to the PlayStation 5. Players can choose from over 200 bikes from world-renowned manufacturers and race on more than 35 tracks. The game is designed to simulate the real feel of riding a motorcycle, delivering an adrenaline-fueled experience for racing enthusiasts.

These newly added games are available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members starting today, providing a diverse selection of genres and experiences for players on both PS4 and PS5 platforms.