PlayStation 5 30th Anniversary Edition Now Available for Pre-order in India

Sony has announced the launch of the PlayStation 5 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Console and Accessories in India. All the products are now available to pre-order. The limited edition console gives the PlayStation 5 Slim a retro feel similar to the original first-gen PlayStation.

The 30th Anniversary Limited Edition PlayStation 5 is now available to pre-order in India via Amazon. The console bundle costs Rs 49,999, the wireless controller Rs 6,849, the DualSense EDGE wireless controller Rs 20,999, and the PlayStation Portal Remote Player Rs 20,799. All PlayStation 30th Anniversary Limited Edition products will be available from November 22.

The PlayStation 5 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle includes a special version of the PS5 Digital Edition console and accessories. These feature throwback design elements and a legacy colour scheme that pays homage to the original PlayStation console launched on December 3rd, 1994.

The bundle (Rs 49,999), according to Sony, consists of:

Limited edition PS5 Digital Edition console

Limited edition DualSense wireless controller

Limited edition console cover for disc drive

Limited edition vertical stand

Original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing

4 PlayStation shapes cable ties

PlayStation sticker

Limited edition PlayStation poster (one of 30 possible designs)

PlayStation paperclip

Meanwhile, Sony unveiled the PS5 Pro earlier in September this year, which is also going on sale internationally, but there’s no word on when it arrives in India. With the PS5 Pro, Sony has upgraded to a GPU with 67% more Compute Units than the current PS5 console and 28% faster memory. Overall, according to the brand, this enables up to 45% faster rendering for gameplay, making the experience much smoother.

Finally, PS5 Pro supports even more powerful ray tracing capabilities that provide more dynamic reflection and refraction of light. This allows the rays to be cast at double, and at times triple, the speeds of the current PS5 console.