Pixel Recorder App Gets A New ‘Record’ Shortcut: How To Use?

Google Pixel handsets received the June feature drop update a couple of days back which also brought Gemini Nano to Pixel 8 and 8a. In addition, it seems like the updates that were pushed for the Pixel Recorder App have added a nee ‘Record’ shortcut using which one can conveniently begin recording right from their home screen.

As spotted by 9to5Google, long-pressing on Recorder app icon reveals a new “Record” shortcut (a red circle on white background). Tapping on the shortcut instantly starts a recording. The publication notes that the functionality of the new Record shortcut in the Pixel Recorder app is similar to that of the QS (Quick Settings) Tile. One can also tap and hold on the shortcut to then drag and place it anywhere on the home screen so they can skip tapping and holding on the Recorder icon every time they want to access the shortcut.

The Recorder app further gained support for the ‘Summarise’ feature with the June Feature drop update for Pixel handsets. Once you enable the Gemini Nano model via the Developer settings, the Recorder app will deliver more detailed, downloadable summaries to Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8a.

It’s able to detect and include the names of speakers so conversational transcripts are improved. And with the ability to export transcripts into text files or Google Docs, keeping track of things like interviews and class lectures is made easy.

Additionally, as a part of the same major update, Google also added the ability for the Pixel 8a, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to display content on a larger screen, like your computer monitor, when you plug it in via USB-C. Find My Device can now track your Pixel device even when it’s turned off. Other features include reverse phone number search via the call log, manual control over which camera lens user wants to use, new Pixel watch features and much more.