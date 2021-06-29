Pixel 5A could launch this August: Report

Google’s Pixel smartphones usually launch in October, but the new A-series smartphone could launch sooner. The upcoming Pixel 5A launch has now been reported to take place in August. The phone is expected to draw power from the Snapdragon 768G chipset.

The report comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, according to whom the Pixel 5A will arrive in August this year. Google itself has confirmed the Pixel 5A’s existence in the past. A Google spokesperson has already confirmed the device will arrive around the same time Pixel 4A was launched last year.

The Pixel 5A is set to arrive as a mid-ranger, similar to the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 5. Another similarity the devices could share is the processor, as mentioned before. The Pixel 5 could be powered by the Snapdragon 765G, which also powered the last two devices from Google.

The smartphone has been confirmed to arrive in the US and Japan later this year, but a recent BIS listing suggests it could arrive in India. One more incident which points towards the India launch of the Pixel 5A is a comment from another Google spokesperson.

As per him, the company plans to bring more of the Pixel 5A units to India (when it launches) from the global to Indian inventory. The concerned report also stated that Google also plans to expand its product portfolio across more price segments. The company already has its smartphones and smart speakers selling in India.

The renders of the Pixel 5A have also leaked in the past. However, the renders suggest it could have a flat 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED display with a punch hole at the top left corner for a camera. On the back, it should have a squircle-shaped camera module with two sensors and an LED flash. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the device.

The Pixel 5A will join this year’s rumoured Pixel 6 series lineup that may also arrive at the same time. Pixel 6 could feature a Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate while the Pro is expected to feature a QHD+ screen with the same high refresh rate