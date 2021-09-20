PhotoMarket launches FM40 Mini Wireless Microphone in India

PhotoMarket has launched FeiDu FM40 powered by profocusgrip.com, a mini wireless microphone for DSLRs and smartphones available in India for Rs 8,999. The company says that the microphone enables noise-free and uncoloured audio, which makes it apt for all sorts of activities.

The product is available on the PhotoMarket platform and all leading cameras and CE Stores in India. It will soon be available on leading e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart. The FM40 comes with 1 Year parts replacement warranty.

The microphone can be used for newsgathering, anchoring, live, high-quality products, etc. FM40 is an upgraded version of FM50 and FM60 available in the market.

Read More: Harman Profesional launches JBL CSSM100 Studio Condenser Microphone

The new FeiDu FM40 by PhotoMarket is powered by profocusgrip.com, which is one size fit for all products and is a suitable accompaniment for amateurs, vloggers, filmmakers, and even works for live streaming. Moreover, it is an ultra-compact wireless microphone system that is smaller in size and with an innovative clip-in, thus making it an apt portable choice.

The microphone features an in-built omnidirectional condenser capsule and can be used as a clip-on mic or with a lavaliere. It sends high-quality audio with diverse digital transmission to the on-camera or smartphone receiver.

It is equipped with two antennas on the receiver for signals. The signals received by the antennas are compared and the stronger one is automatically selected for output. Thus, eliminating any signal dropouts. In addition, it offers 57 channels for selection to avoid noise and frequency interference.

The microphone can further deliver a long transmission distance of 80M/265ft. The microphone runs for over 4 hours on a single full charge and takes around 45 minutes to charge from zero to full. Furthermore, the product is 4 cm in size and 38g in the light body.