Philips TWS Headphones launched in India starting at Rs 7990

Philips has today announced the launch of two new Truly Wireless Headphones from the Philips audio range. They are dubbed as Philips SBH2515BK/10 and TAT3225BK.

The Philips SBH2515BK/10 and TAT3225BK TWS will be priced at MRP of INR 9999 and INR 7990, respectively, and available on Flipkart from 5th to 9th August 2021 at special introductory offer prices.

These TWS headphones bring many features, including Hi-Fi Audio, excellent battery backup, seamless connectivity, and low latency for true wireless freedom and a great sound experience.

The new range comes with enhanced features like longer playtime with 110+ hours which supports multiple days of use with a single charge, bigger driver size for enhanced sound quality, easy pairing, seamless connectivity with the latest Bluetooth technology, and sweat-resistant IPX ratings to cater to the varying needs of a diverse audience.

Philips SBH2515BK/10

The Philips SBH2515BK/10 comes with 110+ hours of playtime with a USB charging case. Philips TAT3225BK, on the other hand, has a 13 mm speaker driver to ensure strong bass, the latest Bluetooth 5.2 and IPX4 rating to fulfil all the utility demands of the Gen Z consumer.

This true wireless in-ear headphone offers a mammoth 110+ hours of playtime with a fully powered charging case. One charge from the case takes around 1.5 hours and gives you around 5 hours of playtime or talk time.

The charging case with a built-in 3350 mAH battery doesn’t just charge your headphones–it also charges your phone. Simply plug your smart device into the case via the USB port and never run out of power.

The soft rubberized wing tips fit securely under the fold of your outer ear. Interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers let you find the perfect in-ear fit-creating a tight seal.

The 6 mm, neodymium acoustic drivers give you great sound and punchy bass. The oval-shaped acoustic tube maximizes passive noise isolation. Mono mode gives you the option to leave one ear free for when you want to stay aware of the world around you.

It comes with Smart Bluetooth pairing to pair the instant you take them out of the case. Once they’re paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.

The product sport a multi-function button to easily control music and calls via the multi-function button. You can now control an array of activities like changing your music track, skipping songs, accepting or rejecting calls through a simple button-press. In addition, the built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps the sound clear when you do want to talk.

Philips TAT3225BK

These Philips In-ear wireless headphones with a mic come with Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. Smart paring automatically finds your Bluetooth device, and once they’re paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.

You can switch easily between earphones as you need. Mono mode on the earphones allows you to use only one earphone if you want actively. Built-in mic with echo cancellation ensures clear audio while having a conversation.

These earphones are IPX4 Certified and splash and sweat resistant. These earbuds are equipped with 13 mm drivers. You get 6 hours of playtime and an additional 18 hours with the charging case.

The TAT3225BK are ergonomically designed for a snug fit. Their compact design ensures that the earphones fit into the pocket easily and provide a secure in-ear fit.

Earlier, Philips 8200, 7600, 6900 and 6800 series of television range was launched in India. These Philips televisions will be available across leading Offline retail channels and e-commerce portals.