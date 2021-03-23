Philips 8200, 7600, 6900 and 6800 series of television range launched, price starts Rs 21,990

The new range of products in the television category include 8200, 7600, 6900 and 6800 series.

TPV Technology today announced the launch of 10 new TV models across the Philips television range. These new Philips TVs are said to deliver a power-packed indoor experience to binge watch your favourite shows and cricket matches.

The new range of products in the television category include 8200, 7600, 6900 and 6800 series. These Philips televisions will be available across leading Offline retail Channel and ecommerce portals. TPV’s current retail presence is spread across 35000+ stores across the country. In addition, TPV has a service network across India to deliver prompt after sales service to Philips consumers.

The four new variants in 8200 series are available in 70-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch and 50-inch screen sizes (70PUT8215, 65PUT8215, 55PUT8215, 50PUT8215) and are priced at INR 149,990, INR 119,990, INR 89,990 and INR 79,990 respectively.

The 7600 series is available in two variants – 58 and 50-inch screen sizes (58PUT7605, 50PUT7605) priced at INR 89,990 and INR 69,990.

6900 series is available in two screen sizes 43 and 32-inch (43PFT6915, 32PHT6915) priced at INR 44,990 and INR 27,990 respectively.

6800 series is available in two screens sizes 43 and 32-inch (43PFT6815, 32PHT6815) priced at INR 35,990 and INR 21,990 respectively.

The new Philips 4K Ultra HD Android LED TV 8200 series promises an easy access to the favourite Apps via Google Play Store. Users can use Google Assistant to give voice command to their Philips Android TV via the remote and also give voice command through Alexa enabled devices to start their favourite apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube or Hotstar.

Philips 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV 7600 series is supported by Saphi Smart OS. With both these series, the brand is introducing the P5 engine technology which improves the source perfection, color, contrast, sharpness and motion to deliver a vivid picture quality (making skin tone look natural).

Because of P5 Engine, one can experience their favourite sport with brilliant picture quality by making the contrast crisper which highlights every detail with smooth motion. In addition, the 4K UHD Philips LED Smart TVs come with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Further with HDR10+, these Philips TVs will make the viewing experience truly enjoyable for the cricket enthusiasts. Both the series are equipped with 2 Way Bluetooth technology for connecting soundbars and headphones.

The Philips Android Smart 6900 and Saphi Smart 6800 series feature Dolby Digital Plus. Philips 6900 TV series comes with Android TV Operating System with built-in Google Assistant that helps quickly access entertainment, get answers, check weather forecasts and control devices in your home. The 6800 TV Series is equipped with SAPHI a fast, intuitive operating system. One can enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu in both these TV series.

8200 TV series

Philips 4K UHD LED Android TV 8200 series comes with premium Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos formats. Users can also access Google Play store and Philips TV app gallery along with Google Assistant for an easy and seamless navigation. All variants include P5 engine which works on five aspects of picture quality to deliver flawless life like visuals. The series is supported by HDR10+. users can use Google Assistant to give voice command to their Philips Android TV via the remote and also give voice command through Alexa enabled devices for example to kick start their favourite apps such as Netflix, Zee5 or Hotstar. Also, the series is equipped with built-in Chromecast feature and BLuetooth technology for connecting soundbars and headphones.

7600 TV series

Philips 4K UHD LED Smart TV 7600 series is equipped with P5 Perfect Picture Engine. It also provides one button access to a clear icon-based menu – SAPHI. Supported by HDR10+ display, the television comes in slim minimalist frame. The series is supported by premium Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos formats. The series is also equipped with Miracast for screen mirroring your Android device to your TV Screen and Bluetooth technology for connecting soundbars and headphones.

6900 TV series

Philips 6900 TV series comes with Android TV Operating System with built-in Google Assistant. Also, the TV is equipped with Dolby Digital Plus which offers superb quality audio sound experience. Also, features Pixel Plus HD display optimises picture quality and delivers crisp images with beautiful contrast. Users can control Philips TV with their voice through the remote and also command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices-like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on. The series is equipped with built-in Chromecast feature.

6800 TV series

Philips 6800 TV series with 43 and 32-inch variant comes with Full HD and HD LED Display respectively and is equipped with SAPHI technology which provides one button access to a seamless user interface. It provides a great gaming experience as it includes less than 20 ms input lag via HDMI. The series is also equipped with Miracast for screen mirroring your android device to your TV Screen.