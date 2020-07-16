Philips TV unveils new range of LED Smart TVs in India with HDR10+ support

The Philips TV televisions come with Dolby Vision ultra-vivid imaging and Dolby Atmos immersive audio.

Gurugram-based TPV Technology, the official brand licensee of Philips Television has today announced the availability of the 4K Philips Smart TVs in India. The two

new LED variants are available in 50-inch and 58-inch screen sizes and are priced at Rs 1,05,990 and Rs 1,19,990 respectively. They are now available on all leading online and offline retail channels.



These televisions come with Dolby Vision ultra-vivid imaging and Dolby Atmos immersive audio. They come with HDR10+ support to deliver a premium experience. Contrast, colour, and brightness levels are adjusted from frame to frame.



The 50-inch 50PUT6604 and 58-inch 58PUT6604 televisions come equipped with over 8 million pixels and unique Ultra Resolution upscaling technology brings out rich colour and enhances every detail.



In addition, the fusion of Dolby Vision picture and Dolby Atmos sound simply works right out of the box, which transforms the 4K UHD Philips LED TV into an entertainment powerhouse. In addition to this, SAPHI, a fast, intuitive operating system helps the consumers with a one-button access to Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT platforms. You can operate your TV with ease, and quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps including YouTube, Netflix and Amazon Prime.



The Philips TVs come with the borderless design that is touted to offer increased viewing angles. Now, consumers can experience their favorite movies or TV shows without the distraction a regular bordered TV design offers.



Commenting on the launch of the new televisions, Shailesh Prabhu, Country Head, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd. said “A new Philips TV is always designed to match the lifestyle and taste of those discerning individuals who are looking for a unique viewing experience. With a borderless narrow profile and features like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, this range is aimed at delivering better picture quality and incredible surround sound to make the content look and sound gloriously real. Consumers will now be able to experience powerful audio and enjoy a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details.”