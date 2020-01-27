  • 19:52 Jan 27, 2020

Pebble launches Twins Stereo EarPods for Rs 2,990

January 27, 2020 3:45 pm

Pebble Twins Stereo EarPods comes with 6 Months replacement guarantee and is available in Black colour.
Pebble has today announced the launch of its latest earpods in India. Dubbed as Pebble Twins Stereo EarPods, the product is priced at Rs 2,990 and it is available for purchase from Amazon, Flipkart and leading retail stores across the country. It comes with 6 Months replacement guarantee and is available in Black colour.

The True Wireless EarPods come with IPX54 protection making it water and dust resistant. The in-built Noise Cancellation technology helps to cancel the surrounding noise and provide seamless talking experience. The battery of 600 mAh enables offer 180 hours of combined battery life and 25 hours of music from a single charge.

The new Twins EarPods come with hands-free stereo calling. Pebble Twin comes with Bluetooth connectivity of V5.0 and snug-fit design for perfect fit and comfort. The snug-fit design adjusts according to your ear to give you the perfect fit. The device can be paired up to 10m range.

 

The EarPods come equipped with voice assistant feature and handy controls that are conveniently located on each earpiece. You can also use 2 earbuds simultaneously, or you can share the same music with someone via Single mode. Pebble Twins is designed for the Bass lovers, focusing on providing deeper highs and mid lows, with enhanced stereo sound experience.

Speaking on the second edition, of TWS, Komal Agarwal – Director, Pebble India said, “The year 2020 shall be dominated by Wireless range and TWS shall be one of the strong technologies to look for. After the success of Duo, we now enter India with Twins. The Design and functionality, matches the needs of the Millennial Audience, making the device a part of their personality”

