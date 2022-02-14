Pebble launches Buds Pro TWS earpods with ENC at Rs 1,999

Pebble has introduced Buds Pro TWS earpods in the country today at an introductory price of 1,999. The Pebble Buds Pro is available on the company’s website and other e-commerce portals. The TWS earpods come in two colour variants – Premium and Black & White.

Pebble Buds Pro Features

The Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) TWS earpods come with quad microphones. Further, it packs ultralow latency gaming mode and smart auto-pause sensors.

The company says that the snug-fit Pebble Buds Pro is ideal for long and extended usage. It has an in-built intelligent smart pause technology, which automatically senses ears, thereby pausing music when the earpods are taken out and resuming when put back. In addition, it comes with Voice Assistant support and equipped with quick pair technology.

Pebble Buds Pro comes with a battery that provides up to 20 hours of playtime post a single charge and 90 days of backup on standby. The full touch control gives you complete access without taking the phone out for changing track or controlling volume.

Recently, Pebble launched Pace Pro smartwatch in India at Rs 2,999. It is now available for sale on Amazon India. The smartwatch comes in four colour options: Golden Black, Ivory, Jet Black, and Metallic Blue.

It sports a 1.7-inch HD display with curved glass. It has a physical button on the right spine and has a matte finish all over the sides. It comes with over 100 watch faces so you can customize your watch as per your preference. In addition, there are swappable straps as well.

The smartwatch comes with 8 sports modes and an accurate step pedometer that monitors steps taken and calories burnt accurately throughout the day. The company claims that the battery makes sure it lasts up to 15 days of active usage.

In addition, the Pebble Pace Pro comes with dedicated dual sensors that accurately monitors SpO2, heart rate and blood pressure in real-time 24×7 continuously. The smartwatch also monitors sleep patterns and suggests lifestyle changes based on sleeping habits.