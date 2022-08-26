Pebble Cosmos Ultra smartwatch with bluetooth calling launched in India

Pebble has launched a new smartwatch in India called Cosmos Ultra which as per the brand, has a bezel-less display and comes with support for tracking more than hundred sports modes. Further, it also has Bluetooth calling using which users can receive calls directly on the watch.

Pebble Cosmos Ultra comes in four different colour variants, namely Evening Grey, Moonlight Grey, Space Black, and Mint Green. Launched at an introductory offer price of Rs 2,999, Pebble Cosmos Ultra is up for grabs on pebblecart.com and on Flipkart. It is also available in offline stores across the country.

The smartwatch sports a 1.91-inch “bezel-less” display and enables Bluetooth calling, thanks to a set of inbuilt speaker and microphone powered by Bluetooth 5.1 technology. Instead of taking out your phone each time it rings, you can simply receive or reject the call with a tap on the dial.

The dial is further enhanced with an Active Crown Button on the side, which can be rotated to scroll through the menu or toggle between the multiple watch faces. Pebble Cosmos Ultra comes with a 24×7 health suite, with monitoring for blood oxygen level, heart rate tracking, sleep and even sedentary alert. The watch is equipped with more than 100 sports modes that enable real-time fitness tracking.

In recent news related to Pebble, the brand launched the Venus smartwatch for women a few days back. The Pebble Venus smartwatch sports an exquisitely designed small round dial with toughened glass, metallic body and silicon straps. It weighs just 53 grams to enable extended usage and comes with a 1.09 HD screen.