Paytm launches All-in-One Android POS for small businesses and merchant partners

Paytm has announced the launch of All-in-One Android POS device for merchant partners across the country. This device helps merchants to accept payments through Paytm Wallet, all UPI based apps, Debit and Credit Cards and Cash. Besides accepting payments, merchants will also be able to generate GST compliant bills and manage all transactions and settlements through their Paytm for Business app at one go.



Paytm All-in-One Android POS is a fully-loaded payment acceptance device with many industry-first features and services. The android based device comes with a full-size display and is pre-bundled with cloud-based software for billing, payments, and customer management. The device can be used to accept payments, print bills and scan items for faster checkout at the counter. The device works on Wi-Fi and also comes with a pre-installed sim card ensuring round the clock connectivity with all of Paytm's bouquet of services.



Paytm All-in-One Android POS also supports many industry-specific solutions that will help SMEs to automate their business processes and be more efficient. E.g. Its ‘Restaurant Management’ can accept orders of individual tables and directly relay them to the kitchen.



The machine is equipped to generate and maintain separate bills for every table in the outlet. Similarly, it is bundled with TicketNew and Insider.in, two of the biggest ticketing and events platforms in the country. Event organizers, as well as movie halls, can directly issue tickets with the All-in-POS android machine and accept payments.



Event organizers can even let go of the hassle of creating box-offices during open-air concerts and can sell tickets using this handheld device. The device has already conducted several pilots with partners like IRCTC who have used the device bill food items sold inside trains.



Commenting on the launch of the all-in-one POS device, Vijay, Founder & CEO of Paytm said: Over the past 18 months, we have invested a lot of time in understanding the needs of small businesses around digital payments. Today, we are launching this incredible Paytm All-in-One POS device with a super sleek android form factor with cloud services. This device offers a comprehensive business tool right on the desk of millions of small businesses. We strongly believe that offerings like these will help expand the market and drive further acceptance of digital payments, and at the same time enable our merchant partners to operate their business more efficiently.





