Paytm for Business app, Business Khata and All-in-One QR for merchant partners launched in India

Paytm for Business application enables large and small businesses to track and pay all their payments from one place. One can use APIs or Paytm for Business Dashboard to make bulk payments to Paytm Wallet, Bank Accounts and UPI addresses instantly.

Paytm has announced the launch of its new Paytm for Business application and Business Khata along with Paytm All-in-One QR for its merchant partners in India. The brand has also recently revealed its All-in-One Android POS for small businesses and merchant partners.

To start with Paytm for Business application, it enables large and small businesses to track and pay all their payments from one place. One can use APIs or Paytm for Business Dashboard to make bulk payments to Paytm Wallet, Bank Accounts and UPI addresses instantly.

The company has revealed that it is simplifying payments for both B2B and B2C players. One can also make regular payments to a large number of vendors, salaries and food allowance to employees, rewards or instant refunds to their customers and even other expenses like utility bills for multiple offices.

Coming to Paytm Business Khata, it comes integrated with Paytm for Business application. Through this feature, merchants can set payment due date for credit transactions, send automated reminders and payment notifications. One can also download reports for easy verifications, track daily sales/business growth and collect payments from customers via UPI or wallet at no extra cost.

The brand has also introduced new Paytm All-in-One QR code, which now accepts payments from Paytm Wallet, Rupay Cards and all UPI-based platforms. With this, merchants will no longer need to keep several QRs from different companies. The company has revealed merchants can receive unlimited payments directly into their bank accounts at zero per cent fees.

Previously, the brand introduced an All-in-One Android POS device for merchant partners across the country. This device helps merchants to accept payments through Paytm Wallet, all UPI based apps, Debit and Credit Cards and Cash. Besides accepting payments, merchants will also be able to generate GST compliant bills and manage all transactions and settlements through their Paytm for Business app at one go.