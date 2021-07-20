HomeNewsOxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update rolled out for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro...

OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update rolled out for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro in India

OnePlus 9 series update is being rolled out to the users in India, Europe and North America.

By Meenu Rana
Highlights

  • OnePlus has released a new software update for the OnePlus 9 series.
  • The update fixes some known issues on the OnePlus 9 series.

OnePlus has started rolling out yet another software update for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones. This comes after OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 software update for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro last month.

The new software update arrives for these devices in the form of OxygenOS 11.2.8.8. The update also brings July 2021 security patch to the devices.

Users in India, Europe and North America are now getting this update. The new update for the OnePlus 9 Pro is arriving as OxygenOS 11.2.8.8.LE15DA in India while the global and North America versions are receiving the update as OxygenOS 11.2.8.8.LE15BA and 11.2.8.8.LE15AA respectively.

The OnePlus 9 will get the update as OxygenOS 11.2.8.8.LE25DA in India and OxygenOS 11.2.8.8.LE25BA in Europe and OxygenOS 11.2.8.8.LE25AA in North America.

Build numbers for OnePlus 9 series:

OnePlus 9

  • IN: 11.2.8.8.LE25DA
  • EU: 11.2.8.8.LE25BA
  • NA: 11.2.8.8.LE25AA

OnePlus 9 Pro

  • IN: 11.2.8.8.LE15DA
  • EU: 11.2.8.8.LE15BA
  • NA: 11.2.8.8.LE15AA

As per the update Changelog on the OnePlus Community forum, the update brings Bitmoji AOD, which will liven up the ambient display and the OnePlus Store. In addition, the update also fixes some known issues on the OnePlus 9 series.

Here’s the complete changelog for the OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update:

  • System
    • Updated Android security patch to 2021.07
    • Fixed known issues and improved stability
  • Ambient Display
    • Newly added Bitmoji AOD, co-designed by Snapchat & Bitmoji, which will liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar. Your avatar will update throughout the day based on your activity and things happening around you ( Path: Settings – Customization – Clock on ambient display – Bitmoji )
  • OnePlus Store
    • An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)

The series received OxygenOS 11.2.7.7 update last month in India. The update brought camera and battery improvements to both smartphones.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G 12GB + 256GB

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G 12GB + 256GB
  • Launch2021-03-23
  • ChipsetOcta core 2.8 GHz, Snapdragon 888, Adreno 660 GPU
  • RAM (GB)12 GB, LPDDR5
  • Display3216 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP, Quad camera: 48MP Sony IMX789 f/1.8 Primary wide-angle Sensor, 50MP Sony IMX766 f/2.2 Ultra wide-angle sensor, 8MP f/2.4 Telephoto Camera, 2MP Monochrome camera
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11, based on OxygenOS 11
  • Battery4500 mAh, with 65W fast charging, 50W fast wireless charging
  • ExpandableNo

