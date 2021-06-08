Advertisement

Latest OnePlus 9, 9 Pro update comes with camera and battery improvements

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 08, 2021 4:18 pm

At the moment, users in India are getting the update while Europe, and North American regions will soon follow.
OnePlus has started rolling out yet another software update for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones. This comes after OnePlus recently rolled out OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 software update for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro.

 

The latset update brings improvements in camera and battery along with other fixes. The update comes with version number 11.2.7.7.LE25XA for OnePlus 9 and 11.2.7.7.LE15XA for OnePlus 9 Pro, where X is a different letter for different regions. The update is incremental in nature, hence it will reach a small percentage of users today, and a broader rollout will begin in a few days.

At the moment, users in India are getting the update while Europe, and North American regions will soon follow. 

 

OP9
IN: 11.2.7.7.LE25DA
EU: 11.2.7.7.LE25BA
NA: 11.2.7.7.LE25AA

OP9 Pro
IN: 11.2.7.7.LE15DA
EU: 11.2.7.7.LE15BA
NA: 11.2.7.7.LE15AA

 

If you haven't received the update notification yet, you can check for the update by going to Settings > System > System Updates > Download and install.

 

As per the update Changelog on OnePlus Community forum, the update adds HDR toggle to support manual settings and improves the shooting and recording experience.

 

System

Reduced power consumption in specific scenarios
Fixed known issues and improved stability

 

Camera
Newly added HDR toggle to support manual settings（Path: Menu options in the upper right corner of the screen-Dynamic video) (9 Pro-specific)
Improved the shooting and recording experience

