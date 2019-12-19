  • 23:28 Dec 21, 2019

Oraimo Necklace 2 earphones launched for Rs 1799

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 19, 2019 10:43 am

Necklace 2 OEB- E74D is available in Nebula blue and midnight black colours.
Oraimo, the smart accessories brand from TRANSSION Holdings, has announced the launch of its earphones in India, Necklace 2- OEB-E74D. The product is priced at Rs 1799 and it can be purchased from various mobile accessories and electronics stores. Necklace 2 OEB- E74D is available in Nebula blue and midnight black colours.

The earphones houses a 10 mm drive combined with the best quality Bluetooth Chip from single chip Bluetooth provider CSR . The ultra-soft design neckband comes packed with flexible eargels and multi-size ear-tips that gives secured fit and enables you to enjoy maximum wearing comfort while listening. An in-built remote enables the user take/ end calls, skip and pause tracks and control volume on the go without the hassle of reaching out to the device.


The battery capacity enables you to play music up to 12 hours continuously by charging for merely 30 minutes. With an intuitive control feature, oraimo Necklace 2 delivers high quality clear crystal sound. The sweat proof earphones are ideal for gym lovers.

Commenting on the launch, Puneet Gupta, Business Head, oraimo Accessories India, “It gives us immense pleasure and satisfaction to enrich the musical experience of our consumers with oraimo’s newly launched Necklace 2. These trendy, sweat proof, earphones are a boon for today’s generation who are always on the go. The flexible neckband and super comfortable earbuds avoid hassle and discomfort. We believe that our product will be greatly loved by today’s youth and provide them with the most superior auditory experience.”

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?

Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth

Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?

Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?

We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

