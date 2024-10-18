OPPO unveils ColorOS 15 With Industry-First Parallel Animations

OPPO, at the OPPO Developer Conference 2024 announced ColorOS 15, its next generation software based on Android 15. ColorOS 15 brings a complete revamp to OPPO’s software, including new animations, icons, new features, and most importantly, a new set of AI features as well.

ColorOS 15: Features, Rollout Timeline

ColorOS 15 introduces industry-first parallel animation functionality, allowing multiple windows to run simultaneously for enhanced multitasking. OPPO emphasizes fast response times, particularly with fingerprint swipes, ensuring a fluid and seamless user experience. The company, in addition, claims that there would be zero occurrences of common issues such as crashes, stutters, frame drops, delays, and touch disconnections.

Further, the ColorOS 15 features new motion effects with consistently smooth animations and several system-level optimizations, accounting for an 18% improvement in App responsiveness and 26% faster app installation process. Moreover, there’s 50% faster initial loading speed for third-party applications.

Next up is the Aurora Engine, which is essentially a new rendering architecture for the system that results in an 18% improvement in control response speed and a 40% increase in control stability. Oppo is further introducing system-level dynamic cache allocation via its Tidal Engine, which manages resources in real time to maintain smooth performance during operation.

OPPO has managed to achieve three times more efficient instruction acceleration, with a 22.12% boost in multimedia decoding performance and a 12-minute reduction in file decompression time.

User interface elements have also been redesigned, including a new control center with a separated notifications panel. New icons, dynamic lighting effects, natural light, and shadow elements are also a part of ColorOS 15 update.

As for the AI Smarts, ColorOS 15 features an enhanced XiaoBu Assistant that can be summoned on any screen in the UI. Then, users can have natural conversations with the assistant with content-aware queries. There’s a custom circle to search option as well which works on any screen.

The AI image processing has been revamped with features like one-touch removal of people and reflections, blur correction for portraits, and an intelligent image upscaling tool. Live Photos now also support electronic image stabilization (EIS) for improved clarity.

Several AI enhancements have also been added to various first-party apps from OPPO, such as the AI-based formatting and summarisation in the notes app, a new document scanning feature which includes built-in summarization and language translation. An AI writer feature is also present, while the voice recorder can now summarize and transcribe recordings for easier review. OPPO’s own Photos app has also been updated with AI features, such as AI Anti-smear to remove smudges, AI-based feature to unblur photos, and more.

As for the rollout timeline of ColorOS 15 in China, it will come pre-installed on the upcoming OPPO Find X8 series and OnePlus 13 phones in China. Older models including the Find X7 series, Find N3, Find N3 Flip and OnePlus Ace 3 series will begin receiving the update in November this year.