Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, F19s Special Edition, Enco Buds Blue launching on Sept. 27 in India

Oppo has announced it will launch OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, OPPO F19s Special Edition and the OPPO Enco Buds Blue through an #ASKOPPO Festive Launch Show on 27 September 2021 at 3pm. The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition will come in Majestic Gold colour while the F19s will have a new AG design.

The OPPO Enco Buds launched earlier this month, will now also be available in blue colour. Oppo will provide an opportunity to the fans and customers to connect directly with brand. Users will be able to ask questions, using the #AskOPPO hashtag on social media channels. Further, Oppo will be answering selected questions during the #ASKOPPO Festive Launch Show on 27th September 2021.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Specifications

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G features a 6.55-inch curved AM OLED panel with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, 800-nits peak brightness, and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. Furthermore, it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset along with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.

In terms of optics, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel OmniVISION OV64B primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel IMX355 ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV and 2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel OmniVISION OV02B10 macro lens and a 2-megapixel mono portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.3 and is backed up by a 4500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging. Moreover, in terms of connectivity, there is 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC and USB Type-C port.