  • 11:31 Mar 12, 2020

Oppo Reno3 Global variant will be launched on March 16

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 12, 2020 10:52 am

Oppo Reno3 Pro global variant with 4G support, Reno3 is also likely to come with 4G support.
Oppo Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro 5G smartphones were launched last year in December. The global edition of the Reno3 Pro with 4G support was launched recently in India. Now the company has officially announced that the Reno3 will make its global debut on March 16.

The announcement comes from a video on Oppo’s official Facebook profile which shows that the Reno3 will be made available in Aurora Blue. As per the teaser video, the phone will sport a waterdrop notch at the front. At the back, it will feature quad cameras.

Just like Oppo Reno3 Pro global variant with 4G support, Reno3 is also likely to come with 4G support. Oppo Reno3 global variant is likely to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by MediaTek's Helio P90 SoC instead of Dimensity 1000L chipset in Chinese variant paired with 8GB RAM. The phone will run on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0 and it will be backed up by 4025mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging.
 
For the camera department, the Oppo Reno3 will feature a quad-camera setup with 64-megapixel with LED flash, an 8-megapixel 116-degree Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel mono sensors with  f/2.4 aperture. The phone will have a front camera of 44 megapixels shooter, instead of the 32 megapixels sensor which we saw on the Chinese variant.

