Oppo Reno 3 Pro with 44MP dual selfie cameras launched in India

Oppo has today announced the launch of its latest smartphone in the Reno series. Dubbed as Oppo Reno 3 Pro, the smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 29,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage option, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB option is priced at Rs 32,990. The smartphone will be available for purchase from both online and offline platforms starting from March 6.

The smartphone comes with some launch offers. To start with, users will get 10 per cent cashback on the purchase of the latest smartphone. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is available in three colour options including Auroral Blue, Midnight Black and Sky White.

The smartphone is loaded with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 91.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is the world’s first smartphone to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 processor. The chipset is claimed to offer AI processing engine available for 4G smartphones, that supports stunning AI-camera actions. The phone is available in two options: 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the phone comes with a dual punch-hole design. It is the first smartphone with a 44-megapixel dual selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera comes loaded with new Ultra Night Selfie Mode that clicks photos and it comes with Human Face protection. It is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle with 119.9-degree field of view. The rear camera comes with Utlra Dark Mode and more.

The smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system with ColorOS 7. The phone comes with a in-display fingeprint sensor along with face unlock feature. The phone is juiced up by a 4025mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge support. On the connectivity front, you get dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, GLONASS and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 158.8 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm and weighs 175 grams.