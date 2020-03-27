  • 16:52 Mar 27, 2020

Advertisement

Oppo Reno Ace 2 renders spotted online, might feature 40W wireless fast charging

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 27, 2020 3:53 pm

Latest News

Some renders and key details about the upcoming smartphone has been leaked online.
Advertisement

Oppo is currently working on its next-generation of smartphone in the Reno series with the Oppo Reno Ace 2. Now, some renders and key details about the upcoming smartphone has been leaked online. 

 

The renders were revealed by the Chinese certification website, TENAA. The images show that the smartphone will come with a punch-hole design at the front panel, which is situated at the top-left corner of the display. The right side of the device is loaded with power on/off button, while the left is equipped with volume controls. 

 

The back panel of the phone comes with a large circular camera model, which is placed at the top-centre position of the back panel. The module houses four cameras, while the dual-LED flash is placed right next to the camera module. The base of the phone features Oppo branding. Furthermore, the listing reveals that the smartphone will be a 5G smartphone and it comes with model number PDHM00. 

 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Zhang Jialiang, head of OPPO’s VOOC Flash Charge, has confirmed that the 40W wireless fast charging support technology will be commercially available this year. This means that the new technology might come to Oppo Reno Ace 2. 

 

The smartphone is reported to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. That said, there is no information available about specs sheet, price and launch date of the upcoming Oppo Reno Ace 2 smartphone. So, we suggest you stay tuned with us for more details.

 

To recall, theOppo Reno Ace was launched in October last year. Oppo Reno Ace features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 91.7% screen-to-body ratio, 135Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset clocked at 2.96Ghz coupled with upto 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

Oppo Reno Ace and Oppo K5 smartphones launched in China

Oppo Reno 3 4G variant launched with quad rear cameras and Helio P90 SoC

Oppo Reno Ace 2 live image leaked online

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo Oppo Reno Ace 2

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP Camera & Above

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme announces extended warranty on its smartphones during Coronavirus lockdown

Oppo extends warranty services for its smartphones, accessories amidst Coronavirus lockdown

Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40 with Kirin 990 5G chipset announced

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!
Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies