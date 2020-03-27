Oppo Reno Ace 2 renders spotted online, might feature 40W wireless fast charging

Some renders and key details about the upcoming smartphone has been leaked online.

Oppo is currently working on its next-generation of smartphone in the Reno series with the Oppo Reno Ace 2. Now, some renders and key details about the upcoming smartphone has been leaked online.

The renders were revealed by the Chinese certification website, TENAA. The images show that the smartphone will come with a punch-hole design at the front panel, which is situated at the top-left corner of the display. The right side of the device is loaded with power on/off button, while the left is equipped with volume controls.

The back panel of the phone comes with a large circular camera model, which is placed at the top-centre position of the back panel. The module houses four cameras, while the dual-LED flash is placed right next to the camera module. The base of the phone features Oppo branding. Furthermore, the listing reveals that the smartphone will be a 5G smartphone and it comes with model number PDHM00.

Meanwhile, Zhang Jialiang, head of OPPO’s VOOC Flash Charge, has confirmed that the 40W wireless fast charging support technology will be commercially available this year. This means that the new technology might come to Oppo Reno Ace 2.

The smartphone is reported to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. That said, there is no information available about specs sheet, price and launch date of the upcoming Oppo Reno Ace 2 smartphone. So, we suggest you stay tuned with us for more details.

To recall, theOppo Reno Ace was launched in October last year. Oppo Reno Ace features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 91.7% screen-to-body ratio, 135Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset clocked at 2.96Ghz coupled with upto 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage.