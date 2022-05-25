Oppo Reno 8 Pro tipped to launch in India next month

HomeNewsOppo Reno 8 Pro tipped to launch in India next month

Oppo Reno 8 Pro will reportedly launch in India in mid June. It will be launched in India under Rs 40,000 for the 12GB storage variant.

By Meenu Rana
Oppo Reno 8 series was recently laucnhed in China. The series has smartphones like Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 Pro+. Now a report has tipped that Oppo Reno 8 Pro will launch in India soon.

As per a report by Passionategeekz, Oppo Reno 8 Pro will make its debut in the Indian market in mid-June. The phone will come in two different storage variants – 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB. For the colour options, the report suggests that the phone will be sold in Glazed Black, Glazed Green, and Glazed White in India.

Further, the report reveals that Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ will not be launched in India. Instead, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro will come with the same specifications as of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+. Besides, the Chinese version of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro is said to launch in India as the vanilla Oppo Reno 8.

In addition, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro will be launched in India under Rs 40,000 for the 12GB storage variant.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Specifications (China)

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ sports a a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 1080 x 2412 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The smartphone features the Dimensity 8100-Max chipset with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 built-in storage. There is an in-screen fingerprint scanner as well.

Additionally, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. This will include 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Besides, on the front, the device will feature a 32-megapixel IMX709 sensor for selfies and video calls.

Further, the device packs a 4500mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. The phone will run on ColorOS 12.1 based Android 12 OS. Connectivity options include dual-SIM 5G, 4G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, and NFC.

  • ChipsetSnapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage128, 256
  • Display6.62-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera32MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Battery4500mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

