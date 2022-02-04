Oppo Reno 7 series launched in India: Things you should know

The Reno 7 Pro sports a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and a 92.8% screen-to-body ratio. Its younger sibling, the Reno 7, gets a slightly smaller 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. Again, if you want higher refresh rate, Reno 7’s competition including Galaxy M52 5G and the iQOO Z5 get a 120Hz display. Reno 7 Pro’s competitors including iQOO 7 series also has a 120Hz panel.

Camera

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro has a quad camera system which comprises of 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP macro snapper, and a color temperature sensor. On the front, it sports the world’s first Sony IMX709 32MP sensor for selfies.

The Reno 7 has a triple camera setup at the back which includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide unit, and a 2MP macro snapper. On the front, it nests a 32MP selfie shooter inside the punch-hole at the top left corner.