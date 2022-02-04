Oppo Reno 7 series launched in India: Things you should know

Oppo has finally launched the Reno 7 series in India with two phones under it, including the Reno 7 and the Reno 7 Pro. Where the Reno 7 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900, the Reno 7 Pro comes with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Apart from these, here are all things you should know about the smartphones.
1Price & Variants
Both the phones arrive in a single variant each. The Reno 7 Pro is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and the Reno 7 is priced at Rs 28,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Both the phones come in Startrails Blue and Starlight Black colour options.
2Availability
The Oppo Reno 7’s first sale will be held on 17th February while the Reno 7 Pro will be available starting 8th February. Both of them will be exclusively sold via Flipkart.
3Design
Both the phones differ in terms of design as the Reno 7 Pro has flat sides while the Reno 7 comes with curved sides and a curved back panel. The Reno 7 Pro also has a light strip around the camera module which is unique in its segment. It can light up to notify you about calls and other notifications. The camera placement of primary and ultra wide sensors, however, remain identical.
4RAM & Internal Storage
The Oppo Reno 7 Pro comes in a single variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in India. The vanilla model on the other hand has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. At Rs 26,990, you also get iQOO Z5 with 12GB of RAM which seems like a better option if you want more RAM for lesser price.
5Processor & Software
The Reno 7 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and the Reno 7 Pro comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Both of them run on ColorOS 12 based on Android 11. However, at Rs 39,999, you also get the iQOO 7 which is powered by Snapdragon 870, which is a better processor in terms of performance and gaming. With iQOO Z5, you get the Snapdragon 778G SoC that is also a slightly better performer when compared to the Dimensity 900 on the Reno 7.
6Display
The Reno 7 Pro sports a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and a 92.8% screen-to-body ratio. Its younger sibling, the Reno 7, gets a slightly smaller 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. Again, if you want higher refresh rate, Reno 7’s competition including Galaxy M52 5G and the iQOO Z5 get a 120Hz display. Reno 7 Pro’s competitors including iQOO 7 series also has a 120Hz panel.
Camera
The Oppo Reno 7 Pro has a quad camera system which comprises of 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP macro snapper, and a color temperature sensor. On the front, it sports the world’s first Sony IMX709 32MP sensor for selfies.
The Reno 7 has a triple camera setup at the back which includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide unit, and a 2MP macro snapper. On the front, it nests a 32MP selfie shooter inside the punch-hole at the top left corner.
7Battery
Both the Oppo Reno 7 series smartphones are backed by a 4500mAh battery and both of them have support for 65W SuperVOOC fast charging. In our review, the Reno 7 charged to a 100% within 30-40 minutes which is impressive.