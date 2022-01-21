Oppo Reno 7 series India launch teased

Oppo unveiled the Reno 7 series smartphones in China back in November last year and the brand seems to be ready to launch the smartphones in India as well. The brand has teased the smartphones for India. In China, a total of three smartphones were launched including the vanilla Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro and the Reno 7 SE.

Oppo India tweeted about Reno 7 series recently while a Flipkart microsite confirms that the Reno 7 series will be exclusively available on the e-commerce platform. Moreover, they have also been teased on Oppo’s India website. The Flipkart microsite confirms that the smartphone will come with the world’s first Sony IMX709 Ultra-Sensing Sensor” (32-megapixel) which has been customised by Oppo, and an 1/1.56-inch “Flagship Sony IMX766 Sensor” (50-megapixel).

As smartphones have been unveiled in China, we know that these sensors are present in the Oppo Reno 7 Pro smartphone. An earlier report had tipped that the vanilla Oppo Reno 7 5G is expected to be priced between Rs 28,000 and Rs 31,000. Further, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G could be priced between Rs 41,000 and Rs 43,000.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Specifications

As for the specifications, the leader of the pack, Reno 7 Pro has a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen. In addition, it has a full-HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with 8GB / 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. On the back, get 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX766 primary sensor, 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. There’s a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor on front with an f/2.4 aperture.

The Reno 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC while the Reno 7 SE comes with a Dimensity 900 SoC. Further, both of these pack a 4500mAh battery but the Reno 7 has 60W fast charging while the Reno 7 SE has 33W fast charging.