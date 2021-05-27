Oppo Reno 6 Series unveiled with 65W charging, 90Hz displays and more

Oppo has officially launched its Reno 6 series all of which share 65W fast charging and come with Full-HD+ 90Hz AMOLED displays.

Advertisement

Oppo has finally brought in the Reno 6 series in China with three models as expected. These three models include Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro and the Reno 6 Pro+. The Pro models share most of the specifications except their processors and battery.

Advertisement

The Oppo Reno6 8GB + 128GB model will sell for CNY 2,799 (approx Rs 31,800) while the 12GB + 256GB model will sell for CNY 3,199 (approx Rs 36,400). The Oppo Reno 6 Pro will go on sale for CNY 3,499 (approx Rs 39,800) for the 8GB + 128GB trim while the 12GB + 256GB version will be available at a price of CNY 3,799 (approx Rs 43,200). The Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ 8GB + 128GB model will cost CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 45,500) and the 12GB + 256GB model will sell for CNY 4,499 (approx Rs 51,200).

Oppo Reno 6 5G Specifications

The Oppo Reno 6 5G has a flat 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and 410 ppi. It comes in two variants including 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

There is a triple camera setup including a 64MP OV64B Primary Sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 8MP IMX355 Ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 119-degree FoV, and a 2MP OV02B10 Macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. There is a 32MP front shooter with 85-degree FOV and f/2.4 aperture.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and USB Type-C port. The phone is backed by a 4,300mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. The Oppo Reno 6 runs on ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Specifications

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G features a 6.55-inch curved AM OLED panel with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, 800-nits peak brightness, and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset along with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.

In terms of optics, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel OmniVISION OV64B primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel IMX355 ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV and 2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel OmniVISION OV02B10 macro lens and a 2-megapixel mono portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.3 and is backed up by a 4500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging. In terms of connectivity, there is 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC and USB Type-C port.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ 5G Specifications

Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ 5G features a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a 1080 × 2400 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 870 mobile platform coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ has a quad camera setup including a 50-megapixel f/1.8 Sony IMX766 primary sensor with a 16-megapixel IMX481 119-degree ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 13-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro shooter. For capturing selfies, it is equipped with a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ runs on Android 11 with the ColorOS 11.3 skin on top. Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port.