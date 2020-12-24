Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ announced with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 50MP camera

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ comes with a Sony’s new 50MP IMX766 sensor, Snapdragon 865 SoC, Android 11, in-display fingerprint sensor and more.

Oppo has today announced the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G smartphone in China. The launch comes after the company recently launched Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro 5G smartphones.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ comes with a Sony’s new 50MP IMX766 sensor, Snapdragon 865 SoC, Android 11, in-display fingerprint sensor and more.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ is priced at 3999 Yuan (Rs 45,400 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant and 4499 Yuan (Rs 50,900 approx.) for the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant. It comes in Galaxy Into a Dream' and ‘Floating Night Light Shadow colours.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ features a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a 1080 × 2400 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 mobile platform coupled with up to 8 GB of RAM. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ has a quad camera setup including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an 8-megapixel 119-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel mono portrait, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. There are three sensors placed in one line and a fourth sensor placed parallel to it. For capturing selfies, it is equipped with a 32-megapixel front camera.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ runs on Android 11 with the ColorOS 11 skin on top. Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC, dual-SIM, and USB Type-C port.