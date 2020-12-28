Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G appears on BIS website, launch imminent

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro has made an appearance on the BIS website suggesting towards an imminent launch of the device.

Oppo's latest smartphone, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G was launched in China a couple of weeks back. Now, a BIS listing has appeared hinting towards an imminent launch of the device in India as well.

Known tipster Mukul Sharma shared a tweet containing the screenshot of a listing with a model number CPH2201. He shared another tweet according to which the same model number is associated with Reno 5 Pro on Singapore's IMDA certification website.

This confirms that the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G should soon be arriving in India. An official announcement by Oppo is still awaited.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Specifications

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro features a 6.55-inch curved OLED panel with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset along with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.

In terms of optics, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119-degree FoV and 2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel mono portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 and is backed up by a 4350mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge fast charging.

In terms of connectivity, there is 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC and USB Type-C port.