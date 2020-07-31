Advertisement

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Launching in India Today Live Updates

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 31, 2020 1:03 pm

Oppo Reno 4 Pro is all set to launch in India today: Here's everything you need to know about Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo will be launching its new smartphone in India today under its Reno series. Dubbed as Oppo Reno 4 Pro, the phone will be available for sale on Amazon and Flipkart as well as offline stores.

Oppo will be holding an Augmented Reality (AR) launch event for the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. The launch event will begin at 12.30 PM IST, and it will be live-streamed on the company’s social media channels. As per a new leak, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro will cost about Rs 32,990 in India. There will be one variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for the Reno 4 Pro.



LIVE BLOG

13:03 (IST)

31 Jul 2020

Oppo Reno 4 Pro: Pricing

Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 34,990 and it will be available for purchase from August 5. The smartphone will go on sale on Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm and major retail stores.

12:58 (IST)

31 Jul 2020

Opo Watch: Features

he smartwatch can track a wide range of workouts. It can track indoor and outdoor running, outdoor walking, outdoor cycling, swimming and more. It can also perform an electrocardiogram (ECG).

12:57 (IST)

31 Jul 2020

Oppo Watch: Battery Life

The 46mm model comes with up to 36 hours of battery life, while the 41mm model offers up to 24 hours of battery life. It comes with VOOC flash charge that can charge 46 per cent in 15 minutes for the 46mm model.

12:56 (IST)

31 Jul 2020

Oppo Watch: Dual-curved display

The smartwatch comes with 1.91-inch AMOLED dual-curved display. It is available in Black, Glossy Gold, Silver, Black and Gold.

12:55 (IST)

31 Jul 2020

Oppo Watch: Company's first smartwatch in India

The company has introduced its first smartwatch in India. Dubbed as Oppo Watch, it comes with a square-shaped watch dial along with more interesting features.

12:52 (IST)

31 Jul 2020

Oppo Reno 4 Pro: ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

The latest smartphone is loaded with ColorOS 7.2, which is based on Android 10. It comes with a new Gravity Wallpaper, which changes the orientation based on the gravitational force. It comes with a Quick Return Bubble feature that allows users to return to the game. Oppo Relax is a meditating app that gives away relaxing sounds.

12:47 (IST)

31 Jul 2020

Oppo Reno 4 Pro: Rear Cameras

The smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It comes with 960fps slow-motion videos from both rear and front cameras. It comes with AI Color Portrait and monochrome video shooting mode.

 

Reno 4 Pro

12:45 (IST)

31 Jul 2020

Oppo Reno 4 Pro: Hardware

The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with 8GB of RAM + 256GB of internal storage. It comes with 3D multi-cooling system with Graphite tube cooling technology.

 

Reno 4 Pro

12:43 (IST)

31 Jul 2020

Oppo Reno 4 Pro: 65W SuperVOOC 2.0

The smartphone comes loaded with a 4000mAh battery and it is loaded with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging solution. It can full charge of the smartphone in just 36 minutes. It has passed TUVRheinland certification for safe fast-charge system.

12:41 (IST)

31 Jul 2020

Oppo Reno 4 Pro: One of the sleekest designed smartphone

The smartphone is said to be the sleekest smartphone from Oppo. It comes with 7.7mm thickness and weighs just 161 grams. It is available in two colour options Starry Night and Silky White colour option. It comes with a quad-camera setup at the back panel.

 

12:37 (IST)

31 Jul 2020

Oppo Reno 4 Pro: Display

The smartphone comes with a 90Hz refresh rate along with 180Hz screen sampling rate. It is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, 1100nits brightness, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

12:01 (IST)

31 Jul 2020

Oppo Reno 4 Pro: How to watch livestream

Oppo will be holding an Augmented Reality (AR) launch event for the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. The launch event will begin at 12.30 PM IST, and it will be live-streamed on the company’s social media channels. We have embedded the launch Livestream below:

 

 

 

Oppo Reno 4 Pro: Things you should know

Oppo Reno 4 Pro launching tomorrow: Price, Specifications and more

Oppo Reno 4 Pro India Launch Today: How to Watch LiveStream, Expected Price, Specifications and more

