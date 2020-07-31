Oppo Reno 4 Pro Launching in India Today Live Updates

Oppo Reno 4 Pro is all set to launch in India today: Here's everything you need to know about Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Oppo will be launching its new smartphone in India today under its Reno series. Dubbed as Oppo Reno 4 Pro, the phone will be available for sale on Amazon and Flipkart as well as offline stores.



Oppo will be holding an Augmented Reality (AR) launch event for the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. The launch event will begin at 12.30 PM IST, and it will be live-streamed on the company’s social media channels. As per a new leak, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro will cost about Rs 32,990 in India. There will be one variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for the Reno 4 Pro.





