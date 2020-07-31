Oppo Reno 4 Pro Launching in India Today Live Updates

Oppo Reno 4 Pro is all set to launch in India today: Here's everything you need to know about Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo will be launching its new smartphone in India today under its Reno series. Dubbed as Oppo Reno 4 Pro, the phone will be available for sale on Amazon and Flipkart as well as offline stores.
Oppo will be holding an Augmented Reality (AR) launch event for the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. The launch event will begin at 12.30 PM IST, and it will be live-streamed on the company’s social media channels. As per a new leak, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro will cost about Rs 32,990 in India. There will be one variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for the Reno 4 Pro.
LIVE BLOG
Oppo Reno 4 Pro: ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
The latest smartphone is loaded with ColorOS 7.2, which is based on Android 10. It comes with a new Gravity Wallpaper, which changes the orientation based on the gravitational force. It comes with a Quick Return Bubble feature that allows users to return to the game. Oppo Relax is a meditating app that gives away relaxing sounds.
Oppo Reno 4 Pro: Rear Cameras
The smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It comes with 960fps slow-motion videos from both rear and front cameras. It comes with AI Color Portrait and monochrome video shooting mode.
Oppo Reno 4 Pro: 65W SuperVOOC 2.0
The smartphone comes loaded with a 4000mAh battery and it is loaded with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging solution. It can full charge of the smartphone in just 36 minutes. It has passed TUVRheinland certification for safe fast-charge system.
Oppo Reno 4 Pro: One of the sleekest designed smartphone
The smartphone is said to be the sleekest smartphone from Oppo. It comes with 7.7mm thickness and weighs just 161 grams. It is available in two colour options Starry Night and Silky White colour option. It comes with a quad-camera setup at the back panel.
Oppo Reno 4 Pro: How to watch livestream
Oppo will be holding an Augmented Reality (AR) launch event for the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. The launch event will begin at 12.30 PM IST, and it will be live-streamed on the company’s social media channels. We have embedded the launch Livestream below: