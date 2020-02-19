Oppo Reno 3 Pro new teaser surface, promo images also leaked

Oppo Reno 3 Pro India variant will sport 44MP punch-hole front camera along with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

Oppo is all set to launch Reno 3 Pro in India on March 2. Now ahead of its official launch, the company has released a teaser poster. Alongside a couple of promotional images of Oppo Reno 3 Pro have also been leaked online.



The teaser poster on the official Oppo India Twitter handle shows us the quad rear camera setup on the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. The phone seems to feature a metallic frame around the sides. The front of the phone shows us the pill-shaped hole-punch display housing the dual selfie cameras.



Meanwhile, Droidholic has leaked some promo images of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. The images show that the phone has a quad-camera setup on the rear aligned vertically. The phone does not feature fingerprint sensor in the images which suggests that it will come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Everything you need to know

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro India variant will be slightly different from the standard Chinese version. Oppo Reno 3 Pro India variant will sport 44MP punch-hole front camera along with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G in China sports a single selfie camera to the left. Also, the Chinese Oppo Reno 3 Pro was launched with 5G support. The Indian Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be a 4G-only phone.



Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be backed by a 6.5-inch Full HD+ with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. On the hardware front, the Indian version of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro might feature a different chipset. The Chinese version is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. However, a recent Google Play Console listing has revealed that the smartphone might be powered by a MediaTek Helio P95.



On the battery front, the smartphone will pack a 4025mAh typical battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging. The smartphone might run on Android 10 operating system with ColorOS 7.0 user interface.





