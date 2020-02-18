  • 15:20 Feb 18, 2020

Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Everything you need to know

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 18, 2020 2:10 pm

Here's everything you need to know about the Oppo Reno 3 Pro.
Oppo is all set to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, in India. The company has officially confirmed that it will be launching the smartphone on March 2 in the country. 

 

With this, the company has teased a lot of features of the upcoming smartphone. But, what are the features of the upcoming smartphone? Here’s everything you need to know about the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. 

 

World’s first 44MP dual punch-hole camera

 

The company has officially confirmed that the Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be the world’s first smartphone that will be loaded with a 44-megapixel dual punch-hole selfie camera. The company has revealed that the smartphone will be loaded with a 44-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The sensor is said to deliver high-definition selfies and it will also capture details of people's facial texture and ornaments.

 

Display

 

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro global variant will be slightly different from the standard Chinese version. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro Chinese edition features a single punch-hole design, while the Indian version will come with a dual punch-hole design. Coming to the display, the Reno 3 Pro will be backed by a 6.5-inch Full HD+ with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. 

 

Oppo Reno

 

Hardware 

 

On the hardware front, the Indian version of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro might feature a different chipset. The Chinese version is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. However, a recent Google Play Console listing has revealed that the smartphone might be powered by a MediaTek Helio P95. The smartphone might come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, the company might also launch a 12GB RAM version in the country. 

 

Camera

 

We already know that the smartphone will come with a dual punch-hole selfie camera with a combination of 44-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. For the rear, the company might introduce a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, which might support 20X zoom. The Chinese version of Oppo Reno 3 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup of 48-megapixel with Sony IMX586 sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel 116-degree Ultra Wide Lens and 2-megapixel mono lens.

 

Battery and other features

 

On the battery front, the smartphone will pack a 4025mAh typical battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging. The smartphone might run on Android 10 operating system with ColorOS 7.0 user interface. It will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

 

