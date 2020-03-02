Live: Oppo Reno 3 Pro with world’s first 44MP dual selfie camera to launch today

Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be available in different colour options including Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White colour options.

Advertisement

Oppo is all set to launch its latest smartphone in the Reno series with Oppo Reno 3 Pro. The company will be holding an event in New Delhi where it will launch the latest smartphone.

The vent will kickstart at 12:30 PM IST and it will be made live on the company’s official YouTube channel along with its social media channels. The phone will go on sale via Amazon, Flipkart, and offline stores. The smartphone will come to India in Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White colour options.

Oppo has already revealed key features of its upcoming smartphone. To start with, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro will come with a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup. It will come with a combination of a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. The phone will come with up to 20X digital zoom.

Advertisement

It will be loaded with a 4025mAh battery and it will support 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology. The company claims that the phone can be charged up to 50 per cent in flat 20 minutes.

LIVE BLOG 13:11 (IST) 2 Mar 2020

Oppo Enco Free Oppo Enco Free is the industry's first to be loaded with a 13.4mm dynamic drivers for enhanced sound experience. It coems with uplink noise cancellation during calls and two ear-tips options. The wireless earbuds deliver up to 25 hours of playback. The company has also introduced new Oppo Enco headphones as well. 13:08 (IST) 2 Mar 2020

Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Android 10 with ColorOS 7 The latest smartphone from Oppo runs on Android 10 operating system, which is based on ColorOS 7. The new user interface comes loaded with a new Infinity design for an effortless experience. The UI comes with Live Wallpapers along with new and better Dark Mode. It also comes with multi-user mode and three-finger screenshot. It also comes with new localised known as DocVault to storage. 13:02 (IST) 2 Mar 2020

Oppo Reno 3 Pro: World's first to come with MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, 4025mAh battery Oppo Reno 3 Pro is the world's first smartphone that is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio P95 processor. The smartphone is loaded with an 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is loaded with a 4025mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. 12:58 (IST) 2 Mar 2020

Oppo Reno 3 Pro: 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display The Oppo Reno 3 Pro comes loaded with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a dual punch-hole design. The display comes with 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. 2400000:1 dynamic contrast ratio and E3 material. 12:55 (IST) 2 Mar 2020

Oppo Reno 3 Pro: 108MP image capture, Ultra Steady Video 2.0 and Ultra Dark Mode The Oppo Reno 3 Pro can generate sub-pixel information with super-high image resolution and the multi-frame photos collected by the camera. It comes with Optical-Flow Sub-pixel Registration, which basically calibrates the sub-pixels to generate a low-pixel original image. It also comes with Ultra Steady Video 2.0 that is loaded with enhanced the Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). It also comes with new Ultra Dark Mode as well. The company claims that when the illumination is lower than 1 lux, the phone will turn on the Ultra Dark Mode automatically and capture clear photos. 12:51 (IST) 2 Mar 2020

Oppo Reno 3 Pro: 5X Hybrid Zoom, 20X Digital Zoom The smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear panel. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is loaded with up to 5X hybrid zoom and it supports up to 20x Digital Zoom. The phone is loaded with a 64-megapixel primary lens, 13-megapixel telephoto lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. 12:48 (IST) 2 Mar 2020

Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Ultra Night Selfie Mode, Video Bokeh effect for Videos The smartphone comes with the new Ultra Night Selfie mode that enhances the selfies in low light conditions. The mode is introduced for the selfie camera, which is a welcome move. The camera takes numerous photos at a time with different exposure parameters for real-time stacking and HDR to generate one picture. The mode also features an AI-based Noise Reduction. It also comes with Video Bokeh mode as well. The company claims that it delivers a great depth of field. 12:45 (IST) 2 Mar 2020

Dabboo Ratnani takes the stage Known professional photography Dabboo Ratnani has taken the stage to talk about the dual punch-hole cameras of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. 12:43 (IST) 2 Mar 2020

Oppo Reno 3 Pro: World's first 44MP dual punch-hole camera Oppo Reno 3 Pro is the world's first smartphone to come loaded with 44-megapixel dual-selfie camera in India. The smartphone comes with a 44-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. 12:40 (IST) 2 Mar 2020

Oppo Kash Oppo has also revealed will be introducing new leading service, Oppo Kash, during the event as well. 12:39 (IST) 2 Mar 2020

Oppo Enco Free, Oppo Enco headphone and Oppo Watch Oppo has revealed that it will launch Oppo Enco Free, its first wireless earbuds, in India along with new Oppo Enco headphones. Elvis further mentions that the company will soon launch Oppo Watch in India as well. 12:36 (IST) 2 Mar 2020

Elvis Zhou, President of Oppo India joins the stage Elvis Zhou, President of Oppo India, joins the stage to launch its upcoming smartphones. He says that Oppo has shown 88.4 per cent Yo-Y growth in Q4 2019 in India. He further revealed that the Oppo India R&D centre is forefront on developing 5G technology. It is the first commercial 5G smartphone in the European market. 12:09 (IST) 2 Mar 2020

Oppo Reno 3 Pro: 64MP quad-rear cameras The company has also confirmed that the Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be loaded with quad rear cameras. The smartphone will come with a combination 64-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. 11:46 (IST) 2 Mar 2020

Oppo Reno 3 Pro: World’s first 44MP dual punch-hole camera The company has officially confirmed that the Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be the world’s first smartphone that will be loaded with a 44-megapixel dual punch-hole selfie camera. The company has revealed that the smartphone will be loaded with a 44-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The sensor is said to deliver high-definition selfies and it will also capture details of people's facial texture and ornaments.