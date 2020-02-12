  • 15:44 Feb 12, 2020

Oppo Reno 2F price slashed in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 12, 2020 3:31 pm

Oppo Reno 2F was launched at Rs 25,990 last year.

Oppo Reno 2F has received a price cut of Rs 2,000 in India. The smartphone can now be purchased at Rs 21,990.

 

Oppo Reno 2F was launched at Rs 25,990 last year. The phone received a price cut of Rs 2,000 in November last year after which the price was slashed to Rs 23,990. Now again after a fresh price cut of Rs 2,000, Oppo Reno 2F retails at Rs 21,990.

 

The new price of Oppo Reno 2F is now reflecting on Amazon India. It is also applicable through offline retailers in the country, as Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom also tipped the price cut on his Twitter handle.

 

Oppo Reno 2F is equipped with a 4000mAh battery with VOOC flash charge 3.0 fast charging support.  The smartphone features MediaTek Helio P70 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It sports a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on front and back panel.


 
is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel mono lens and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. At the front, the smartphone comes with a 16MP rising camera. The Oppo Reno 2F measures 161.8 x 75.8 x 8.67mm. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

