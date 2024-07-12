OPPO Reno 12 Series Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

Oppo has announced the launch of two new Reno series devices in India, dubbed the Reno 12 and the Reno 12 Pro. Both of these have launched internationally but the Indian models differ from international models in terms of specifications. Here’s what the nee Oppo Reno 12 5G and the Reno 12 Pro 5G have to offer.

Oppo Reno 12 Series: Price, Availability

The Reno 12 Pro is priced at Rs 36,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model and Rs 40,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model. The Reno 12 comes in a single model, including 8GB + 256GB priced at Rs 32,999. The devices will be available for purchase via Oppo’s e-store, Flipkart, and other leading retailers. The Reno 12 Pro will go on sale from July 18 while the Reno 12 will be available starting July 25.

The Pro model can be availed in Sunset Gold and Space Brown shades while the standard model is available in Sunset Peach, Astro Silver, and Matte Brown shades.

Buyers can avail cashback of up to Rs 4,000 on purchase of Reno 12 series with select bank cards.

Oppo Reno 12: Specifications

The Reno 12 5G gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED quad curved-edge screen with FHD+ Resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels, 1200 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, 240Hz touch sampling rate, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, 2160Hz PWM dimming and a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets a 32-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing camera with auto-focus and EIS.

Its rear-facing triple camera system gets an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 f/1.8 main camera, an 8-megapixel IMX355 f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor.

The Reno 12 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy Edition chipset coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage which is also expandable. The device has a 5000mAh battery with 80W Fast charging support.

As for other additional features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, IR Blaster, and a USB-C port for charging. It runs on ColorOS 14.1 based on Android 14 and is also IP65 rated.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro: Specifications

The Reno 12 Pro 5G (Review) gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED quad curved-edge screen with FHD+ Resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels, 1200 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming and a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets a 50-megapixel f/2.0 Samsung JN5 front-facing camera with auto-focus and EIS.

Its rear-facing triple camera system gets an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 f/1.8 main camera, an 8-megapixel IMX355 f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 f/2.0 portrait camera with 2x hybrid optical zoom.

The Reno 12 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy Edition chipset coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage which is also expandable. The device has a 5000mAh battery with 80W Fast charging support.

As for other additional features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor along with stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, IR Blaster, and a USB-C port for charging. It runs on ColorOS 14.1 based on Android 14 and is also IP65 rated.