The Reno 12 5G gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED quad curved-edge screen with FHD+ Resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels, 1200 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, 240Hz touch sampling rate, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, 2160Hz PWM dimming and a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets a 32-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing camera with auto-focus and EIS.

Its rear-facing triple camera system gets an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 f/1.8 main camera, an 8-megapixel IMX355 f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor.

The Reno 12 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy Edition chipset coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage which is also expandable. The device has a 5000mAh battery with 80W Fast charging support.

As for other additional features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, and an X-axis linear Haptics motor. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, IR Blaster, and a USB-C port for charging. It runs on ColorOS 14.1 based on Android 14 and is also IP65 rated.