OPPO Reno 11 series debuts with last year’s high-end chipsets

Oppo has launched the Reno 11 series smartphones in China, including the Reno 11 and the Reno 11 Pro. It seems like Oppo has no plans to launch a Pro+ model, or it would come at a later date. The Reno 11 and the Reno 11 Pro come with last year’s high-end chipsets from Qualcomm and MediaTek. They share the same design and are available in black, blue and moonstone grey colour options.

Oppo Reno 11: Price, Specifications

The Oppo Reno 11 comes in three variants with price tags as follows:

8GB + 256GB: CNY 2499 (approx Rs 29,300)

12GB + 256GB: CNY 2799 (approx Rs 32,800)

12GB + 512GB: CNY 2999 (approx Rs 35,200)

The Reno 11 5G gets a 6.7-inch OLED curved-edge screen with FHD+ Resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels, 950 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets a 32-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing camera.

Its rear-facing triple camera system gets an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 f/1.8 main camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, and a 32-megapixel f/2.0 telephoto camera with 2x zoom.

The Reno 11 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The device has a 4,800mAh battery with 67W Fast charging support.

As for other additional features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, and a plastic middle frame. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. It runs on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14.

Oppo Reno 11 Pro: Price, Specifications

The Oppo Reno 11 Pro is the more powerful one in the series, and it is priced as follows:

12GB + 256GB: CNY 3499 (approx Rs 41,100)

12GB + 512GB: CNY 3799 (approx Rs 44,600)

The Reno 11 Pro sports a 6.74-inch OLED curved-edge screen with 1.5K Resolution of 1240 x 2772 pixels, 1600 nits peak brightness, 450 ppi, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets a 32-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing camera.

Its rear-facing triple camera system gets an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 f/1.8 main camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, and a 32-megapixel f/2.0 telephoto camera with 2x zoom.

The Reno 11 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The device has a 4,700mAh battery with 80W Fast charging support.

As for other additional features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. It has ColorOS 14 based on Android 14 for software. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging.