Oppo PEYM00 gets certified with triple rear cameras, 4400 mAh battery

An announced Oppo smartphone with model number PEYM00 has been spotted on the TENAA certification website. The listing has revealed the specifications of the upcoming Oppo smartphone, but its final marketing name is yet to be confirmed.

Oppo PEYM00 Leaked Specs

The TENAA listing has revealed the key specifications of the smartphone. It has not revealed any image of the device. As per the TENAA listing, the Oppo PEYM00 will feature a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. Further, there will be a resolution of 1080 X 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

It will be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 3.0GHz. However the listing does not exactly mention the SoC. It is likely that it could be powered by the Dimensity 1200 or Snapdragon 888+ chip.

The Oppo PEYM00 will come with a 4,400mAh battery with fast charging support. The exact charging capability has not been revealed in the TENAA listing. The phone is preinstalled with Android 11 operating system with ColorOS UI on top.

In the camera department, the phone will sport a triple rear camera setup. There will be a combination of 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, there will be a 16-megapixel camera.

It will have two variants in storage. There will be 8GB / 12GB of RAM and 128GB / 256GB of internal storage. The device lacks support for external storage.

The Oppo PEYM00 measures 158.7 x 73.5 x 8.5mm and it weighs 180 grams. The listing has revealed that it will come in black, silver, and blue colours. It will have an in-screen fingerprint sensor and gravity, proximity and light sensors as well.

Meanwhile, Oppo recently announced Under Screen Camera technology for smartphones. The new Oppo under-screen camera solution discreetly places the front-facing camera under the smartphone display.