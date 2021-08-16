Oppo PECM20 specifications leaked in full

A mysterious Oppo smartphone has been spotted on the TENAA certification website which reveals the detailed specifications of an upcoming Oppo smartphone with the model number PECM20. The smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ screen.

The moniker for the smartphone has not been confirmed yet. To recall, another Oppo smartphone with model number PEYM00 was spotted on TENAA almost a week ago. Talking about the Oppo PECM20, neither the design nor the name of the processor that will power the phone has been confirmed yet.

Oppo PECM20 Specifications (Rumoured)

The PECM20 is a 5G smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker. It sports a 6.5-inch screen that offers a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio.

It is powered by an unnamed 2.0GHz octa-core processor. The device should have 4 GB, 6 GB, or 8 GB of RAM. All three variants may offer 128 GB of built-in storage. It should run on Android 11 OS when the smartphone arrives in China.

Oppo PECM20 is backed by a 3,945mAh rated battery as per the listing and has a triple camera setup on the rear. The setup comprises of 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. There will be an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The device does have a fingerprint sensor as well.

Another mysterious smartphone spotted earlier is a Dimensity 810 powered device. This one will have a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is unclear whether the resolution will be full HD or just HD.

There will be a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 lens as the primary shooter, an 8-megapixel Hynix Hi846 ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It should pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. On the front, you should get a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K3P9 selfie camera. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor present.