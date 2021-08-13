Oppo Dimensity 810 powered smartphone in works

Oppo seems to be working on a device that should be powered by the newly released MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The specifications for this device have now been leaked in full. The leaked specifications suggest the smartphone will have a 90Hz display and a triple camera setup.

The information comes from a Chinese tipster on Weibo. She reveals the smartphone will have a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is unclear whether the resolution will be full-HD or just HD.

There will be a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 lens as the primary shooter, an 8-megapixel Hynix Hi846 ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It should pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. On the front, you should get a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K3P9 selfie camera.

On the back, there will be a 3D plate back cover and a Gorilla Glass on the front. For durability, there will be P2i grade dust and water resistance. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. This should be a budget device as per the leak. There’s no information for the actual moniker of the phone as of now.

This Oppo phone will be the second device to come equipped with the Dimensity 810 SoC after Realme announced that it will launch the first smartphone with this chipset.

Recently, an Oppo smartphone with model number PEYM00 was spotted on the TENAA certification website. The listing has revealed the specifications of the upcoming Oppo smartphone, but its final marketing name is yet to be confirmed. per the TENAA listing, the Oppo PEYM00 will feature a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. Further, there will be a resolution of 1080 X 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It may be powered by either the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 or the Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC.