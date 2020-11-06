Advertisement

Oppo launches a new variant for Oppo A15 with 2GB RAM

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 06, 2020 1:10 pm

Oppo has launched a new variant for its Oppo A15 with 2GB of RAM that will sell for Rs 500 less than the original variant.

Oppo has announced a new variant for the Oppo A15 with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The new variant is priced at Rs 9,490 and will be available across Amazon and mainline retail channels starting today. 

 

Oppo A15

 

Oppo A15 is already available in  3GB RAM and 32GB storage available at a price of Rs 9,990. Oppo said in statement, 'With the new variant, OPPO aims to expand its offering to potential users who wish to upgrade to a power-packed device in the pocket-friendly segment.'

 

Oppo A15 Specifications 

 

Oppo A15_1

 

Oppo A15 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720x1600 pixels resolution, 89% screen-to-body ratio and a waterdrop-style notch. Further, the device comes with features that ensure the comfort of your eyes including Eye Comfort Filters, which can effectively filter out harmful blue light and alleviate eye strain.

 

Under the hood, Oppo A15 is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

 

For the optics, there is a triple camera setup with 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. OPPO A15 also offers AI Scene Enhancement, which can beautify up to 21 different styles of landscape and scenic shots. Besides, Re-Optimized Front and Rear Filters offer 15 stylish photo filters and 10 brilliant video filters.

 

Oppo A15 is equipped with a fingerprint sensor at the back and AI Face Unlock technology. It packs a 4,230mAh battery that supports 10W charging and runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top.

