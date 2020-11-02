Advertisement

Oppo K7x spotted on Geekbench ahead of launch on November 4

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 02, 2020 12:28 pm

Latest News

Oppo K7x will be powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor clocked at 2.0Ghz.
Advertisement

Oppo K7x will be launching on November 4 in China. Now ahead of the launch, the phone has been spotted on Geekbench website revealing its key specifications.

Oppo K7x has appeared on GeekBench with model number Oppo PERM00. As per the GeekBench listing, the Oppo K7x will be powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor clocked at 2.0Ghz. In addition to the chipset, the Geekbench listing also confirms that the smartphone will feature 8GB of RAM.

For the software, the Oppo K7x will run Android 10 out of the box. On the benchmark site, the Oppo K7x scored 511 in the single-core test and 1644 in the multi-core test.
Oppo K7x

As per a recent Weibo post by the company, Oppo K7x will feature 5G connectivity and there will be a rectangle-shaped camera set up at the top-left corner on the back of the device.

 

Advertisement

It is said that OPPO PERM00 phone which was recently spotted on TENAA might be the Oppo K7x smartphone. As per the listing, the upcoming Oppo phone will come with a 6.5-inch LCD screen that produces a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It will come in green, gray, and blue colours. The device will have a battery of 4,910mAh capacity.

The device will be powered by an unknown 2GHz octa-core processor. It will come with 6GB, 8GB of RAM variants with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of internal storage. There will be also a microSD card slot for more storage. The phone will run Android 10 OS.

For the camera, the phone will have a quad-camera setup with 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. It will have a front camera of 16-megapixel.

The phone measures 162.2 x 75.1 x 9.1mm and it weighs 194 grams.

 

Source

Oppo A33 goes on sale in India via Flipkart today

Oppo K7x to be announced on November 4, to sport quad cameras

Oppo to launch first Snapdragon 870 powered smartphone?

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo V20 SE launched in India with Snapdragon 665 SoC, 48MP triple rear cameras

Micromax In-series launching in India tomorrow: Here's everything you need to know

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Smart Speakers: Utility or Luxury?

Smart Speakers: Utility or Luxury?
Buying Guide: Do you need a tablet?

Buying Guide: Do you need a tablet?
Micromax In Rebranded Honor 9X or Not, Lava New Smartphone 1st look, Airtel Upgrade offer

Micromax In Rebranded Honor 9X or Not, Lava New Smartphone 1st look, Airtel Upgrade offer
Micromax In Design and Specs, Vivo S20 SE price leaked, Lg Velvet and Wing

Micromax In Design and Specs, Vivo S20 SE price leaked, Lg Velvet and Wing
Lava Pulse 1with digital thermometer, OnePlus breaks promise, Discount on Galaxy S20 FE

Lava Pulse 1with digital thermometer, OnePlus breaks promise, Discount on Galaxy S20 FE
FAU-G game teaser, Boat Watch Storm, Google Pay, Samsung Galaxy F12

FAU-G game teaser, Boat Watch Storm, Google Pay, Samsung Galaxy F12

Latest Picture Story

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies