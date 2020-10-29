Advertisement

Oppo K7x to be announced on November 4, to sport quad cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 29, 2020 1:43 pm

Oppo K7x will have a quad-camera setup with 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors.
Oppo K7 5G smartphone was launched in China in August this year. Now Oppo has announced that it will be announcing the OPPO K7x smartphone on November 4 in China and will be available in China under the Double Eleven sale.

The launch poster has been posted by the company on its Weibo account. It shows that Oppo K7x will feature 5G connectivity and there will be a rectangle-shaped camera set up at the top-left corner on the back of the device.
It is said that OPPO PERM00 phone which was recently spotted on TENAA might be the Oppo K7x smartphone. As per the listing, the upcoming Oppo phone will come with a 6.5-inch LCD screen that produces a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device will be powered by an unknown 2GHz octa-core processor.

It will come with 6GB, 8GB of RAM variants with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of internal storage. There will be also a microSD card slot for more storage. The phone will run Android 10 OS.

For the camera, the phone will have a quad-camera setup with 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. It will have a front camera of 16-megapixel.

The phone measures 162.2 x 75.1 x 9.1mm and it weighs 194 grams. It will come in green, gray, and blue colours. The device will have a battery of 4,910mAh capacity.

