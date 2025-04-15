Oppo K13 5G India Launch: Everything We Know So Far

Oppo is all set to launch the Oppo K13 5G in India next week and ahead of the launch, the brand has already confirmed the key specifications of the device including Snapdragon chipset, an AMOLED display, and more. Here’s everything you’d want to know about the upcoming Oppo K13 5G India launch.

Oppo K13 5G India Launch Details

Oppo K13 5G India launch is scheduled for April 21 at 12 noon. The device’s design and colour options have been confirmed, including Icy Purple and Prism Black. The device gets a square camera module on the back housing two Sensors out of which we only know that the primary sensor will be a 50-megapixel lens.

Aside from that, the device is confirmed to sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED flat screen with up to 1200 nits global peak brightness. it will run on ColorOS 15 and will AI features such as AI clarity enhancer, AI unblur, AI reflection remover and AI eraser. Additional features include stereo speakers and IR blaster.

The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Processor with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, and the company claims that the device has an AnTuTu score of 790,000+. The device packs a Vapor Chamber at 5700mm² and a 6000mm² graphite sheet for cooling. It will further be backed by a 7000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging that will top it up to 62% in 30 minutes.

Finally, for the price range, OPPO says that the phone will be priced in under Rs 20,000 which will be a tough price segment to crack. We’ll know more about the device when it launches next week.