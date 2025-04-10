Oppo Find X8 Ultra Announced Alongside Find X8s Series

Oppo Find X8 Ultra has been announced in China as the most powerful device from the brand this year. The device comes backed by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset paired with a 6100mAh battery, 100W fast wired charging, and much more. Oppo also announced the Find X8s series alongside the Ultra model.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra: Price, Specs

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra starts at CNY 6,499 (approx Rs 76,275) for the base 12GB + 256GB model. It comes in black, white, and pink shades.

The Oppo handset sports a 6.82-inch QHD (1440 x 3168 pixels) AMOLED LTPO display with 510ppi Pixel density, 2500 nits peak brightness, up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 in-built storage. It runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

On the back, there’s a quad-camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera with a 1-inch Sony LYT-900 sensor, OIS, 10-bit HDR, paired with a 50MP 120-degree Samsung JN5 ultra-wide angle camera, 50MP 1/1.56″ Sony LYT-700 sensor, 3X periscope telephoto camera, and a 50MP Sony LYT-600 6x periscope telephoto camera with OIS, and up to 120X digital zoom. Plus there’s also a 2MP spectral color sensor on the back. At the front, there’s a 32MP Sony IMX809 front-facing sensor for selfies.

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra packs a 6100mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Connectivity options will include 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, dual-antenna NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. It will be IP68 + IP69 rated and will have stereo speakers and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo Find X8s Series: Price, Specs

Both Find X8s phones start at CNY 4,199 (approx Rs 49,290) for the 12/256GB trim and max out at CNY 5,499 (approx Rs 64,600) for the 16GB RAM and 1TB storage version.

Oppo Find X8s is available in Hoshino Black, Moonlight White, Island Blue, and Cherry Blossom Pink. Oppo Find X8s+ can be bought in Hoshino Black, Moonlight White, and Hyacinth Purple.

The devices have a have a 1.5K Resolution (2760 × 1256 pixels) 120Hz adaptive refresh rate AMOLED Display with up to 1600 nits peak brightness, 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz instant touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, OPPO Crystal Shield protection. The Find X8s+ has a 6.59-inch display while the Find X8s gets a 6.32-inch panel.

The devices are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ 3nm SoC with Immortalis-G925 GPU, paired with up 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. For optics, they pack triple rear cameras including a 50MP primary camera with OIS, 10-bit HDR, along with a 50MP 120° ultra-wide angle camera and a 50MP 3X periscope telephoto camera with OIS and up to 120X digital zoom. There is a 32MP camera on the front.

The Find X8s packs a 5700mAh battery while the Find X8s+ will pack a 6000mAh battery. The two support 80W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Other features will include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. Additional features include IP68 + IP69 ratings, stereo speakers, and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.