OPPO K12x 5G Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

The OPPO K12x 5G smartphone has been launched as the first K-series device from the brand in India. It comes with an LCD panel, a MediaTek Dimensity processor, and more. While it was expected to be a rebranded OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, the device isn’t a mere rebrand but a completely different smartphone priced below Rs 15,000.

OPPO K12x 5G: Price, Availability

The K12x 5G from Oppo is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 6GB + 128GB trim and Rs 15,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model in India. It comes in Breeze Blue and Midnight Violet shades, available to purchase via Oppo’s own E-store and Flipkart. Buyers can avail a discount of worth Rs 1,000 when using SBI or HDFC cards for purchasing the handset.

OPPO K12x 5G: Specifications

The OPPO K12x 5G comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ (1604 x 720 pixels) resolution LCD Display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate, 1000 nits peak brightness, and up to 83% NTSC support. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage which is expandable as well.

The handset runs on Android 14 OS based ColorOS 14 out of the box. As for the cameras, the handset has dual cameras on the back, with a 32MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2MP lens for depth shooting. There is an 8MP f/2.0 selfie shooter.

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It further packs a 5100mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. Connectivity options include Dual-Band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm Audio Jack and a USB-C port as well. The device has a single speaker and is IP54 rated also.