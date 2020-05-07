Advertisement

Oppo introduces offers on its smartphones, resumes production at Greater Noida facility

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 07, 2020 4:03 pm

Latest News

The company has also commenced the sale of its smartphones and other devices in the permitted zones via Amazon and Flipkart.
Advertisement

Oppo has announced that it has obtained permission from the state authorities to resume production at its Greater Noida manufacturing facility, following the MHA order of relaxation in green and orange zones in the country. The company has also commenced the sale of its smartphones and other devices in the permitted zones via Amazon and Flipkart. 

 

Additionally, the company has also revealed that customers can place orders of Oppo smartphones through WhatsApp and SMS. The brand will provide contactless home delivery and after-sales services. The company has also revealed a slew of offers for its range of smartphones. 

 

Starting with the manufacturing of phones, the company has revealed that it would be operating with 30 per cent of its capacity, with around 3,000 employees working in the rotation of its total 10,000+ workforce, starting 8th May 2020. 

 

Advertisement

The company says that 22 per cent of OPPO retail stores are also operational in the permitted zones, with around 17 per cent OECs staff present on-ground. The brand has introduced contactless service, which includes delivery as well as after-sales service. Consumers can order on WhatsApp or via SMS to avail the online contactless service. Customers can WhatsApp on +91 9871502777 or sent SMS on +91 9540495404 to place orders or ask product-related queries to retailers.

 

The SMS based connectivity will be available from 8th May 2020 and WhatsApp Chat option will be available from 10th May 2020 onwards. The programme will be made live in a phased manner. Furthermore, the company has also revealed some offers for purchasing its new range of smartphones. These offers include warranty offers upto Rs. 2,599, Cashback and EMI schemes, and offers through telecom operators valid until May 31, 2020.

Oppo A92 Aurora Purple variant leaks, launching soon

Oppo A92 announced with 48MP quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC

Oppo releases timeline for ColorOS 7 roadmap for its smartphones

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo Oppo smartphones Oppo factory Oppo phones Oppo India

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G chipset 144Hz display support and more announced

LG Velvet launched with 48MP triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 765 SoC

Samsung partners with Benow to provide Galaxy smartphones from neighbourhood stores online

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years
Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19
Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200
Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue

Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue
JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication
Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies