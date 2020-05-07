Oppo introduces offers on its smartphones, resumes production at Greater Noida facility

The company has also commenced the sale of its smartphones and other devices in the permitted zones via Amazon and Flipkart.

Advertisement

Oppo has announced that it has obtained permission from the state authorities to resume production at its Greater Noida manufacturing facility, following the MHA order of relaxation in green and orange zones in the country. The company has also commenced the sale of its smartphones and other devices in the permitted zones via Amazon and Flipkart.

Additionally, the company has also revealed that customers can place orders of Oppo smartphones through WhatsApp and SMS. The brand will provide contactless home delivery and after-sales services. The company has also revealed a slew of offers for its range of smartphones.

Starting with the manufacturing of phones, the company has revealed that it would be operating with 30 per cent of its capacity, with around 3,000 employees working in the rotation of its total 10,000+ workforce, starting 8th May 2020.

Advertisement

The company says that 22 per cent of OPPO retail stores are also operational in the permitted zones, with around 17 per cent OECs staff present on-ground. The brand has introduced contactless service, which includes delivery as well as after-sales service. Consumers can order on WhatsApp or via SMS to avail the online contactless service. Customers can WhatsApp on +91 9871502777 or sent SMS on +91 9540495404 to place orders or ask product-related queries to retailers.

The SMS based connectivity will be available from 8th May 2020 and WhatsApp Chat option will be available from 10th May 2020 onwards. The programme will be made live in a phased manner. Furthermore, the company has also revealed some offers for purchasing its new range of smartphones. These offers include warranty offers upto Rs. 2,599, Cashback and EMI schemes, and offers through telecom operators valid until May 31, 2020.