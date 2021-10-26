Oppo India partners with Invest India to innovate tech-startups in India

OPPO India has announced its collaboration with Invest India, the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of the Government of India, to support tech startups in the country.

Oppo Invest India Partnership

As a part of this collaboration, the OPPO Elevate Program will work closely with Accelerating Growth of New India’s Innovations (AGNIi Mission), a program of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India. Through this partnership with Invest India, OPPO welcomes innovators, tech experts, young startups to showcase innovative technologies.

READ MORE: Oppo K9s announced with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 5000mAh battery

The platform will invite entries from innovators in leading emerging technology industries, including AI, AR/VR, home automation, IoT, Healthcare, 5G, and Data Protection. Through this robust partnership, the OPPO Elevate program will help young startups enter a fast-growing innovation ecosystem

How to register

Registrations for the program start from October 25 and will go on till November 23. The team at OPPO India will shortlist entries. On the ‘Demo Day,’ finalists will present their innovations to a jury with representatives from OPPO Global team, Seattle Innovation, Module Leaders from different business verticals to innovation and investment teams.

Post the Demo Day, the shortlisted startups demonstrating market potential from the identified areas of the business will be provided with an office workspace, expert mentoring by the OPPO team, opportunities to work with OPPO global teams/exhibitions, and financial support.

The shortlisted startups will gain access to a plethora of benefits, including access to 5G and Camera Innovation labs at India R&D centre, as well as permit to use the latest OPPO devices and solutions for product development & ideation purposes. In addition, as a part of the OPPO Elevate program, these startups will also get personalized technical sessions. Moreover, they will leverage OPPO’s distribution channels and the partner ecosystem to develop and execute their go-to-market strategies.

As part of OPPO’s overall vision, the brand will continue to run OPPO Elevate Program to promote the startup ecosystem in the country and build India as the hub for global innovation. These efforts act to demonstrate the company’s technological impact in a host of diverse ways and formats.