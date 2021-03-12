Advertisement

Oppo Find X3 Neo, Find X3 Lite announced with quad camera setup, Android 11

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 12, 2021 11:45 am

Oppo Find X3 Lite features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection.
Along with the launch of Oppo Find X3 Pro, Oppo has also announced the launch of Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite smartphones.

The Oppo Find X3 Neo is priced at €749 (Rs 65,025 approx.). It comes in Galactic Silver and Starlight Black colours. The Find X3 Lite is priced at €449 (Rs 38,970 approx.). It comes in Galactic Silver, Starry Black and Astral Blue colours.

Oppo Find X3 Lite


The Oppo Find X3 Lite features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G chipset with Adreno 620 GPU paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is non-expandable. The phone offers an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For the cameras, the phone has a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 119° Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel mono portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo Find X3 Neo
Oppo Find X3 Lite runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top of it. The phone is loaded with a 4,300mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC, dual-SIM, and USB Type-C port.


Oppo Find X3 Neo


Oppo Find X3 Neo features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED panel with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 along with Adreno 650 GPU paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage which is not expandable.

 
In terms of optics, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 50-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119-degree FoV and 2.2 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 5x hybrid zoom and a 2-megapixel mono lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo Find X3 Neo also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 and is backed up by a 4500mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge fast charging.

In terms of connectivity, there is 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC and USB Type-C port.

