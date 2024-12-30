Oppo Find Series to Feature Two Major Launch Events Annually

Oppo Find series will be given two major launches each year according to the brand. The new launch strategy has likely been formed to meet the changing needs of the market and keep up with the launches from the competitors. Here’s what you should know about the new development.

An Oppo executive has shed light on the company’s launch strategy for its flagship Find series through a post on Weibo. According to Zhou Yibao of Oppo (via Gizmochina), the Find series will have two major launch events each year—one in the spring and another in the autumn. This year, the brand launched the Find X8 series during the autumn timeframe.

During the Spring timeline next year, the company is expected to debut the Find X8 Ultra, Find X8S, and the Find X8 Mini in the Oppo Find series. The Find X5 foldable smartphone will launch before them, according to the same Oppo executive. It’s unclear when the device would launch but one can expect it during second half of next year according to leaks online.

Furthermore, the leaks suggest that the Find X8 Ultra will sport a 6.82-inch “2K” OLED screen made by BOE, which features quad-curves with even bezels across all four sides. The main camera will be a 1-inch type, and the device also gets two periscope telephoto cameras on the back.

As for the Find X8 Mini, not a lot of details are known about the device, but Oppo’s strategy is looking highly similar to Vivo’s at this point, who also launched the Vivo X200 Pro mini. The device will be powered by the unannounced MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor according to reports online. The Find X8 and the Find X8 Pro draw power from the Dimensity 9400 chipset.