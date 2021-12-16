Oppo Find N, company’s first foldable announced

Oppo has been working on a foldable device since a while now but as announced earlier, the brand has officially unveiled the first ever foldable made by Oppo, the Oppo Find N, at its INNO Day 2021 event on December 15. The foldable has a smaller form factor compared to other foldables in the market with just a 5.49-inches cover display.

The Oppo Find N has launched only in China as of yet while global availability details remain unclear. The pricing for the Find N starts from CNY 7,699 (approx Rs 92,000) for the 8GB+256GB variant and goes up to CNY 8,999 (approx Rs 1,07,900) for the 12GB+512GB trim. It will be available in multiple colour variants including Black, Ceramic White, and Purple. Bookings in China have already begun while its sales will start from the December 23.

Oppo Find N Specifications

The Oppo Find N has a 5.49-inch AMOLED cover panel with 988 x 1972 pixels resolution, 18:9 ratio, 60Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The main display is a 7.1-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with 1792 x 1920 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support and 1000 nits of peak brightness. The device also has Gorilla Glass Victus protection for the rear glass.

Read More: Oppo ColorOS 12: What, When, Where?

The Find N from Oppo is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC and gets up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It further sports a triple camera setup at the back including a 50 megapixel f/1.8 Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel f/2.4 ultra wide angle lens and 13-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto sensor. There are two front-facing cameras both of which are 32 megapixel sensors housed inside a punch-hole in both the outer and inner display.

The smartphone is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging support. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. Additional features include side-mounted fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers.