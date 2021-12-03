Oppo ColorOS 12: What, When, Where?

Oppo unveiled the ColorOS 12 in China in September this year. Later the company officially launched the Global Version of ColorOS 12 for its global users. Oppo ColorOS 12 is based on Android 12 and has several cameras, security, privacy, and more features to enhance user experience.

This article will look at the top features of ColorOS 12, devices getting beta, the stable releases this month, and the list of devices receiving the update next year.

Oppo ColorOS 12: Top Features

Oppo’s new OS comes with many features, including Refreshed UI, Privacy Dashboard, Wallpaper based theming system, Improved Battery Optimization, and more.

ColorOS 12 brings an Inclusive Design Language that offers a clean and customisable user experience. In addition, the redesigned layout offers improved readability. The new OS supports 67 languages in more than 140 countries. 13 are major Indian languages.

Oppo’s Quantum Animation Engine 3.0 promises in ColorOS 12 while launching, closing, and scrolling apps. There are also improvements in transitions. It also comes with a new 3D avatar feature called Omoji. You can create your own Omoji with over 200 fashion accessories and expressions.

In addition to Omoji, Oppo ColorOS 12 features include a Wallpaper-based Theming System with which the colour of the settings and theme of the system changes based on the colour of the wallpaper. There’s also a System Cloner, so you can set two different systems with two different passwords in a single phone.

The privacy and security features have also received an improvement with ColorOS 12. It features microphone and camera indicators that tell you which apps watch or listen to you without your permission. You can also send an approximate location to the app rather than sending your precise location. Apart from this, a privacy dashboard keeps track of permissions used by apps.

Moreover, the OS gets the three-finger to translate feature for Google Lens and a Phone Manager for other security-related features. Furthermore, there are also Quick View cards and new shortcuts. These include a click to switch to a small window, the ability to adjust the floating window’s size, and a double click to switch to full screen.

When will ColorOS 12 rolled out

Oppo has now revealed the list of devices that will receive beta and stable versions of ColorOS 12 this month. In addition, the company’s ColorOS global Twitter handle has announced the ColorOS 12 update rollout schedule for December.

In December, nine Oppo smartphones will receive the beta version of the OS. On the other hand, seven Oppo devices will get the stable ColorOS 12 in December. Let’s look at which devices receive the beta and the stable releases this month.

ColorOS 12 Beta update in December

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G and Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G will receive the beta update of ColorOS 12 in India from December 10.

The Oppo Reno 6Z 5G in Thailand and Cambodia and Oppo Reno 5 Pro in Pakistan will also receive the beta update from December 10.

Oppo A73 5G will receive the beta update in Saudi Arabia from December 15.

The Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 5, Oppo Reno 5 Marvel Edition, and Oppo A74 5G smartphones in Indonesia will be getting the beta update from December 28 onwards.

Oppo A74 5G phone in India will also receive the beta version of ColorOS 12 starting December 28.

ColorOS 12 Stable update in December

The stable update is now rolling out to Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G smartphone. From December 20, Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition, Oppo Find X2 Pro, and Oppo Find X2 smartphones in India and Indonesia will be receiving the ColorOS 12 stable update.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition will receive a stable update in India from December 22.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G in India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan will receive a stable update from December 22.

In addition, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G phone in Saudi Arabia will get the stable update of the ColorOS 12 from December 22.

From December 28, ColorOS 12 will be released for Oppo Reno 6 5G in India, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

Devices Getting ColorOS 12 in First half of 2022

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

Reno 3 Pro

Reno 4 Pro

F19 Pro

F17 Pro

A53s 5G

Devices Getting ColorOS 12 in Second half of 2022

F19

F19s

F17

A53

So these were the complete list of devices that will receive ColorOS 12 Beta and, eventually, a stable build.

How to get ColorOS 12?

You can receive the ColorOS 12 update if you have one of the eligible devices.